Fmr LLC Sells 363,810 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,151 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 363,810 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.38% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $60,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 254,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,364,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE:NEP opened at $48.64 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.31 million. research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

