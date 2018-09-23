Fmr LLC Has $61.88 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $61,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,256,000 after buying an additional 119,919 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tanya M. Acker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

