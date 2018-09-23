Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 855,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,133,000 after acquiring an additional 475,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 59,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $59.43 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

