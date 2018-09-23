Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 49,068 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 372.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 94,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

