Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) President Purchases $21,559.68 in Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis purchased 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,559.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $16.29 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 2,030.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in technology companies.

