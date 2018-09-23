Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) President Purchases $21,559.68 in Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis purchased 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,559.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $16.29 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 2,030.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in technology companies.
