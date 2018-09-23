FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 544.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 59,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 61.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,909 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,887,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 426,798 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 117,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

