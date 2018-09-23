First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.56% of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd worth $86,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period.

NYSE FPF opened at $21.53 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund has investments in various industry sectors, such as banks; insurance; electric utilities; food products; capital markets; diversified telecommunication services; diversified financial services; wireless telecommunication services; consumer finance; oil, gas and consumable fuels; energy equipment and services; diversified financial services; independent power producers and renewable electricity producers; equity real estate investment trusts; metals and mining; multi-utilities; industrial conglomerates; transportation infrastructure; telecommunication services, and Internet software and services.

