First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,365 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 217.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE:MMI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 33,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,342,073.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $316,536.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,328 shares of company stock valued at $49,369,447 in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

