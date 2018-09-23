First Trust Advisors LP Invests $505,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

