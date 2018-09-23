First Trust Advisors LP Has $544,000 Stake in Sonic Co. (SONC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonic were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sonic alerts:

In related news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $798,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONC opened at $35.92 on Friday. Sonic Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sonic’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sonic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.