First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $769,000 Position in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,072,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

