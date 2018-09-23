First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $732,000 Position in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shutterfly by 11.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%. analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $182,843.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $182,843.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,663,324.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,479.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,501 shares of company stock worth $6,638,766 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

