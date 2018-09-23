First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,679,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,328,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,676,000 after acquiring an additional 244,084 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,642,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 59,489 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $63.88 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

