First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.01% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $218,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.99. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

