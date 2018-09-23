First Busey (BUSE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $31.30 on Thursday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 9.97%. equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Busey by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Busey by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

