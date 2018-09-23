Financial Contrast: Tucows (TCX) versus DST Systems (DST)

Tucows (NYSE: DST) and DST Systems (NYSE:DST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tucows does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

54.8% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and DST Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $329.42 million 1.80 $22.32 million N/A N/A DST Systems $2.22 billion 2.25 $451.50 million $3.36 25.00

DST Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and DST Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A DST Systems 0 4 0 0 2.00

DST Systems has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.64%. Given DST Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DST Systems is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and DST Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 6.24% 26.59% 4.70% DST Systems 20.35% 16.90% 6.96%

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DST Systems has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DST Systems beats Tucows on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

