Financial Comparison: USA Compression Partners (USAC) & Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: TEP) and Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy Partners has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.2% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Tallgrass Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for USA Compression Partners and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tallgrass Energy Partners 0 7 3 0 2.30

USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given USA Compression Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners -0.72% 2.24% 0.84% Tallgrass Energy Partners 68.20% 30.04% 11.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USA Compression Partners and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $280.22 million 5.32 $11.44 million $0.16 103.56 Tallgrass Energy Partners $655.90 million 4.83 $433.99 million $3.77 11.49

Tallgrass Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than USA Compression Partners. Tallgrass Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. USA Compression Partners pays out 1,312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy Partners beats USA Compression Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. This segment provides its services to on-system customers, including third-party local distribution companies, industrial users, and other shippers. The Crude Oil Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of the Pony Express System, a crude oil pipeline serving the Bakken Shale, Denver-Julesburg, and Powder River Basins, as well as other nearby oil producing basins. The Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segment owns and operates natural gas gathering and processing facilities that produce natural gas liquids (NGLs) and residue gas for sale in local wholesale markets or delivers into pipelines for transportation to additional end markets; and crude oil gathering, storage, and terminalling facilities, as well as engages in the transportation of NGLs, and marketing of crude oil and NGLs. This segment also provides water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Tallgrass Energy GP, LP.

