Financial Comparison: Cimarex Energy (XEC) versus Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)

Cimarex Energy (NASDAQ: DMLP) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 7 18 0 2.72 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $130.62, suggesting a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.92 billion 4.59 $494.32 million $4.65 19.86 Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 10.73 $37.08 million N/A N/A

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Cimarex Energy pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 27.75% 21.47% 11.05% Dorchester Minerals 70.68% 54.69% 53.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,083 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

