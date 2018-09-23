Fidelium One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (FID)

Fidelium (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Fidelium has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fidelium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinrail. Fidelium has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Fidelium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00289850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00153012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.45 or 0.07012171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fidelium

Fidelium’s total supply is 191,421,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,792,948 tokens. Fidelium’s official Twitter account is @FideliumToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fidelium is www.fidelium.io

Buying and Selling Fidelium

Fidelium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidelium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fidelium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fidelium using one of the exchanges listed above.

