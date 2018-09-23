FedEx (FDX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.14.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $247.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx has a twelve month low of $214.17 and a twelve month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,445,080,000 after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $358,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $336,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.