Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 10,353 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $99.90 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $96,197.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

