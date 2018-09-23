Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Graham by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Graham by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Graham by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Graham by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.11, for a total transaction of $655,216.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Graham purchased 1,800 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $550.21 per share, for a total transaction of $990,378.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GHC opened at $582.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $536.90 and a 1 year high of $625.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. Graham had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $672.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

