FCG Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 26,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.59.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

