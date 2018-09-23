Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,065 shares of company stock worth $80,589. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 23.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 39.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 12.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $425.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.60%. analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

