FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 25th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY18 guidance at $8.37-8.62 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $231.33 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

