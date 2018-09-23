F Peter Cuneo Sells 44,350 Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) Stock

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Chairman F Peter Cuneo sold 44,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $11,531.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

F Peter Cuneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, F Peter Cuneo sold 179,992 shares of Iconix Brand Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $46,797.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICON opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.21 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 281.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.

ICON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICON. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 209,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 196,793 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,231 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 546,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

