EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). EXACT Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Shares of EXAS opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.79. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,014 shares of company stock worth $1,031,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 38.5% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 415,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 115,507 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $8,969,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

