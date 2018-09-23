Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($4.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.59).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Lynch purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $226,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 121,715 shares of company stock valued at $272,226. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 722,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Evofem Biosciences worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

