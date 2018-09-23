Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $268,926,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 218.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

NYSE ES opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

