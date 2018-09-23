Ethorse (HORSE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,424.00

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Ethorse has a market cap of $872,304.00 and $1,424.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethorse has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00294661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00152249 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.99 or 0.07034137 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethorse

Ethorse’s genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,906,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse . Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

