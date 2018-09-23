EtherSportz (ESZ) Trading 26.8% Higher This Week

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $319,228.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherSportz token can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00289798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00153595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.07143892 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009510 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,905,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,941,600 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.