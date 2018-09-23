eosBLACK Tops One Day Volume of $436,923.00 (BLACK)

eosBLACK (CURRENCY:BLACK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, eosBLACK has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. eosBLACK has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $436,923.00 worth of eosBLACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosBLACK token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00292714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00153678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.62 or 0.07174820 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About eosBLACK

eosBLACK’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. eosBLACK’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO . The official message board for eosBLACK is medium.com/@eosblack . eosBLACK’s official website is eosblack.io

Buying and Selling eosBLACK

eosBLACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosBLACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosBLACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosBLACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

