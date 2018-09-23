Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $4,967,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 833.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

