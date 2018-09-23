Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

