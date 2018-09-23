Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,846,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ensco worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ensco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 303,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ensco by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,085,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ensco alerts:

Shares of ESV stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Ensco Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.