ENI (ENI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.54 ($21.55).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €16.20 ($18.84) on Wednesday. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.