Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) Trading Up 27.3%

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ:EGC) was up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 5,537,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 758,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.22.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ:EGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Energy XXI Gulf Coast had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. analysts expect that Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the first quarter worth $15,017,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast during the first quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast during the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast during the first quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf Coast region. It primarily operates properties offshore on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as onshore in Louisiana and Texas.

