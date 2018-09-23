Endo International PLC (ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Endo International reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 237.45% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endo International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

ENDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 4,624,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Endo International has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

