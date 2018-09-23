Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $91.58 and last traded at $92.41. 1,362,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 236,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

Specifically, VP Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $629,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $818,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Luly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $4,383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,281,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,355 shares of company stock worth $5,792,862. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 25.84%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,242,000 after buying an additional 160,344 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

