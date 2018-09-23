Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Position Reduced by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4,093.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,268,000 after buying an additional 901,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after buying an additional 209,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 192.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 191,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,141,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after buying an additional 174,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $473,737.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,201.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,626 shares of company stock worth $11,517,404. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

