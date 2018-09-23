El Paso Electric (EE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Williams Capital lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.31.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 25.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 44.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 13.8% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

