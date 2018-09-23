Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.27. 812,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 612,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 327.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

