Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Education Realty Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDR. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,409,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,919,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 405.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 122.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on EDR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of Education Realty Trust stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

A leader in the collegiate housing industry since 1964, EdR is one of the largest developers, owners and managers of high-quality collegiate housing communities. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EDR).

