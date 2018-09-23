ECC Price Reaches $0.0003 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, ECC has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market cap of $6.70 million and $278.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006375 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024690 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00268796 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054418 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

