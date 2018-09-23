Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $211,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $222,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,665. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $69.07 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.