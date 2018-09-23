Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,201 Shares of Crh Plc (CRH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:CRH opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. CRH’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

