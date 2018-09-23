Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,034 Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,860,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 785,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 774,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 716,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE PGRE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

