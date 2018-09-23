Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 50.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 211,526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 9.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 127,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the second quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth $234,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,023.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of SPAR opened at $15.45 on Friday. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.