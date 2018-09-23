Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $267,000 in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,310,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,356,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Aircastle news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $204.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. equities analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYR. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

