Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce sales of $343.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.01 million and the lowest is $338.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $224.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 852,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,640. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 8,300 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $588,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

